Italy's World Cup icon Schillaci dies aged 59

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Salvatore Schillaci, the legendary Italian footballer and leading scorer of the 1990 World Cup, has passed away at the age of 59.



Affectionately known as 'Toto', he netted six goals during the tournament held in Italy, earning him the Golden Boot.



Although Italy was eliminated in the semi-finals, Schillaci's exceptional performance also earned him the Golden Ball for best player, solidifying his status as a national hero. In 2022, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.