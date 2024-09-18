You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1983092

Source: BBC

Italy's World Cup icon Schillaci dies aged 59

Salvatore Schillaci scored six goals in seven appearances at the 1990 World Cup Salvatore Schillaci scored six goals in seven appearances at the 1990 World Cup

Salvatore Schillaci, the legendary Italian footballer and leading scorer of the 1990 World Cup, has passed away at the age of 59.

Affectionately known as 'Toto', he netted six goals during the tournament held in Italy, earning him the Golden Boot.

Although Italy was eliminated in the semi-finals, Schillaci's exceptional performance also earned him the Golden Ball for best player, solidifying his status as a national hero. In 2022, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

