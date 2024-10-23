Italy star Calafiori suffers knee injury in Arsenal win vs Shakhtar

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Italy international Riccardo Calafiori sustained a knee injury during Arsenal's 1-0 victory against Shakhtar on Tuesday.



The 22-year-old was substituted in the 72nd minute at the Emirates Stadium. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the defender slipped while attempting to change direction, resulting in an awkward movement of his knee.



The severity of the injury remains uncertain, and Di Marzio indicates that Calafiori will undergo evaluation in the next few hours.