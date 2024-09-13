You are here: HomeSports2024 09 13Article 1980827

Source: boxinghana.com

Ivan Bruce Cudjoe motivates boxers to aim high and commit to great achievement

Ivan Bruce Cudjoe inspires boxers to set ambitious goals and dedicate themselves to achieving excellence.

As the CEO of Cabic Promotions and Management, he encourages fighters to strive for high standards and rigorous training to reach global rankings.

Cudjoe emphasizes the importance of delivering top-notch performances whenever they step into the ring, stating, "Boxing is a significant industry, and at Cabic, we seek quality performances that attract both audiences and television viewership."

