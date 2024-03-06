Ivorian duo wins Padel Accra Open Tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Souleymane Tinde and Kevin Danho, both from Ivory Coast, emerged as the winners of the P100 Men event at the Padel Accra Open tournament.



The tournament took place last Sunday at the Padel Accra by S2 court. In an exciting match, they defeated the local pair Daniel Quartey and John Paul with a score of 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.



This tournament marked the first event since the Professional Padel Association of Ghana was recognized by the National Sports Authority.



Although Tinde and Danho initially fell behind in the opening set, they demonstrated their experience and resilience by making a comeback and securing the victory. In a post-match interview, Danho expressed his joy at witnessing the growth of the sport since his last visit to the country in December.



He acknowledged the skill level of their opponents but highlighted the difference in experience between the Ivorian pair and Quartey and John Paul.



The tournament, which took place from February 29 to March 3, 2024, spanned four days and included competitions in various categories such as Men P50, Women P50, and a kids' tournament.



Jean-Noel Saïd, the President of the Professional Padel Association of Ghana (PPAOG), expressed his satisfaction with the participation of women and children in the event.



He also announced plans to organize additional tournaments and a professional event in Ghana before the end of the year.