Iwobi's late goal not enough as Fulham falls to Wolves 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi scored a late goal as Fulham suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The match at the Molineux Stadium was a closely contested affair, with the hosts ultimately securing the victory.



Alex Iwobi's goal came in stoppage time, showcasing his skill with a well-placed finish. Wolves had taken the lead through Rayan Ait-Nouri in the 52nd minute, followed by Nelson Semedo's deflected shot to double their advantage.



Despite the loss, Iwobi's goal marked his fifth of the season, his highest tally yet. In his previous best season in the Premier League, he scored three goals in 35 appearances. Overall, Iwobi has now scored six goals and provided nine assists in 51 matches across all competitions.



Following his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the 27-year-old has been in impressive form, scoring crucial goals including a winner against Manchester United.



