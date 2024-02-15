J.A Kufuor Cup: Bawumia to grace ceremonial match

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, has been invited as the main guest for the J.A Kufuor Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, which is set to take place on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



The match has been organized in celebration of the 85th birthday of former president John Agyekum Kufuor and is the highlight of the birthday events hosted by the J.A Kufuor Foundation.



The Vice President has pledged his support for the occasion, along with other important figures from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association (GFA), and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the African Games 2023.



Additionally, the President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku, has offered to buy 5,000 tickets for fans, while Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain, will distribute 1,000 tickets.