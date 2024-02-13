J.A Kufuor Cup to be launched today

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

J. A. Kufuor Cup is set to be laucnhed today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.



This special match, organised by the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation, is in honor of the former President's 85th birthday and will celebrate his lasting legacy.



The event will start at the house of the respected statesman in Peduase, before moving to Kumasi for the main spectacle.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), and other affiliated organisations are fully behind the initiative and have pledged to provide unwavering support to ensure the tournament's success.



The much-anticipated match is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the revered Baba Yara Sports Stadium, and promises to be an exciting showcase of footballing skill and camaraderie.