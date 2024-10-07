Jabrill Peppers Arrest Stemmed From Alleged Violent Incident W/ GF, NFLer Denies Claims

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Jabrill Peppers was taken into custody on Saturday following allegations from his girlfriend, who reported to the police that he had assaulted her, as detailed in court documents acquired by TMZ Sports. The NFL player, however, firmly denies these accusations.



According to the documents, the incident reportedly occurred around 4 AM after Peppers reacted negatively to a phone call his girlfriend received while they were intimate.



She claimed that he ordered her to leave his apartment and forcibly pushed her out of the bedroom while they were both unclothed.



She further alleged that he placed his hands on her neck and shoved her head against the wall, describing him as appearing "out of his mind" with a serious demeanor throughout the encounter.