Source: BBC

Jackson guides Ravens to fifth consecutive win

The Baltimore Ravens overcame an early 10-point deficit to secure their fifth consecutive victory, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31.

Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP, showcased his skills by throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns, bolstering his chances of winning the award again this season.

After the Buccaneers jumped to a 10-0 lead, the Ravens responded with an impressive 34 unanswered points, scoring 17 in both the second and third quarters.

One of Jackson's standout plays was a 49-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman in the third quarter, with additional touchdowns from Justice Hill, Mark Andrews, and Derrick Henry.

