Jackson leads Ravens comeback & Dallas produce late, late show

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: BBC

Another exciting and lengthy Sunday unfolded in the NFL, featuring a series of highlight-worthy plays and dramatic finishes, prominently showcasing Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens to a remarkable comeback.



The day began in London, where the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-0 in the early game, while the Dallas Cowboys capped off the day with a thrilling victory in Pittsburgh, 15 and a half hours later.



Caleb Williams prepared for his UK journey with a decisive win for the Chicago Bears, and the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrated their first victory of the season.