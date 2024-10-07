You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990610

Source: BBC

Jackson leads Ravens comeback & Dallas produce late, late show

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns against the Bengals Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns against the Bengals

Another exciting and lengthy Sunday unfolded in the NFL, featuring a series of highlight-worthy plays and dramatic finishes, prominently showcasing Lamar Jackson leading the Baltimore Ravens to a remarkable comeback.

The day began in London, where the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-0 in the early game, while the Dallas Cowboys capped off the day with a thrilling victory in Pittsburgh, 15 and a half hours later.

Caleb Williams prepared for his UK journey with a decisive win for the Chicago Bears, and the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrated their first victory of the season.

