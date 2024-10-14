Jackson shines and Detroit dominate Dallas

Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: BBC

In week six of the NFL, Sunday showcased an impressive display of scoring, highlighted by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson outperforming Washington Commanders' emerging star Jayden Daniels in the day's main matchup.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the New Orleans Saints with a staggering 51 points, while the Detroit Lions overwhelmed the struggling Dallas Cowboys, scoring 47 points in a humiliating home defeat for Dallas.



CJ Stroud's Houston Texans continue to thrive with a 5-1 record after securing their third consecutive victory, and Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers are also gaining momentum, showing strength on both offense and defense.