Jamaican sprinter slammed for dating Lyles

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: rediff.com

Jamaican Olympic medallist Junelle Bromfield has been subjected to severe online harassment, including death threats, by fellow Jamaicans who labeled her a "sell-out" for dating American sprinter Noah Lyles.



Bromfield expressed her dismay on Instagram, highlighting the ongoing issue of colorism and the bullying she has faced.



Despite the negativity, she encouraged young Black girls to embrace their beauty.



Lyles defended Bromfield, praising her resilience in the face of such hostility.



Fellow Olympians, including Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall, publicly supported Bromfield, applauding her strength and character.