James Avedzi urges new ministers to prioritise ongoing projects over new initiatives

Economy of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

James Klutse Avedzi, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, has advised recently appointed ministerial nominees to focus on completing existing projects rather than initiating new ones due to the limited time available before the upcoming elections.



Avedzi emphasised the possible challenges associated with executing new projects within the nine months leading up to the elections.



"It takes some time for the new ideas that they will bring on board to manifest. By the time they settle to study their ministries and see the challenges, it will be getting to the election, and the campaign will become heated, so definitely they will not be able to implement any policy," he said in an interview with Joy News.



Avedzi particularly addressed the Finance Ministry nominee, urging a thorough study of tax policies. He recommended a review of the tax system, with a focus on withdrawing or canceling burdensome taxes while finding innovative ways to increase the tax base without overburdening taxpayers.



"If I were the new minister, what I would do is to review the tax system. All the taxes this government has introduced which definitely burden the people of this country, I need to review the tax system. Look at those that can be withdrawn or canceled," Avedzi suggested.



He also delved into the importance of expanding the tax base and reducing rates to make taxation more equitable and sustainable.



The advice from Avedzi reflects the pragmatic approach needed by new ministers in navigating their roles during a politically sensitive period with limited time for substantial policy implementation.