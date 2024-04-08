James Kumbeni: Cyclist embarks on 815km journey from Bolgatanga to Accra

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: GNA

James Kumbeni, a cyclist, is prepared to cycle 815 kilometres from Bolgatanga to Accra to create awareness on green transportation and cyclists’ safety.



The cyclist, who is a member of the Keekee Cycling Konnect in Bolgatanga, will begin the journey on April 8 from Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, and is estimated to arrive in Accra in four days.



The journey, which is dubbed, “Ride for Clean Air and Safe Cycling”, is to support Atinga Nsobila Joel’s Guinness World Record attempt of the longest barbecue marathon in Accra.



It is sponsored by various entities including AquaBolg, Happy Man Bitters, Eye of God Pharmacy and A1 Radio.



Mr Kumbeni, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the cycling journey was to encourage the adoption of bicycles as alternative means of transport, adding it was an advocacy for policies and initiatives that made cycling more accessible and convenient.



He said the adventure was a campaign aimed at sensitising citizens on the negative health and environmental impact of vehicle emissions, which included respiratory illnesses.



“This trip is to encourage the use of emission-free transportation like cycling, walking and public transit to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint,” he said.



He added that the cycling journey was a call on government and businesses to invest in infrastructure that promoted sustainable mobility options.



He further stated that the campaign was intended to call for the construction of protected bike lanes, cycle tracks and intersections for cyclists’ safety.



Mr Kumbeni encouraged Ghanaians to consider cycling for commuting and emphasised the need for investment in improving road infrastructure for safe cycling.