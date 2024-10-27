James and Davis help Lakers extend winning start

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: BBC

LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored a total of 63 points, with 30 of those coming in the fourth quarter, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings. This win marks the Lakers' third consecutive victory this season.



The Lakers established a 15-point lead and went into halftime ahead 64-60 at the Crypto.com Arena.



However, the Kings rallied and took a 94-87 lead into the final quarter. The Lakers then surged with a 21-0 scoring run, featuring 16 points from James.