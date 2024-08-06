James town fishermen see boost in catch after fishing ban lifted

Agribusiness of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: Beach FM Online

Fishermen in James Town, Accra, have seen a significant increase in their catch following the lifting of the ban on artisanal and inshore fleet fishing.



The one-month fishing ban, aimed at replenishing fish stocks, ended last week.



Fishermen attributed their successful catch to favorable weather conditions, with the chief fisherman noting that Sunday's and Monday's hauls were particularly good.



This year's catch has been notably better than in previous years, thanks to the cold weather.



The annual close season also allows fishers to repair their equipment and prepare for the new fishing season.