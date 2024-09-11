You are here: HomeSports2024 09 11Article 1979990

Source: Daily Guide

Jamestown Fishing Harbour ready for commissioning

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour in Accra is set to officially open on Thursday, September 14, 2024, with President Akufo-Addo leading the commissioning.

The new harbor, a major government project constructed by Chinese contractors, aims to enhance the efficiency of Ghana’s fishing industry and improve the livelihoods of fishermen and fishmongers.

Despite facing delays and challenges, including funding issues and local disputes, the harbor's completion is a significant milestone.

It is expected to boost the fishing sector’s productivity, create jobs, and stimulate local economic growth.

