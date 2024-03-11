Jamie Carragher boldly predicts Premier League title outcome after Man City's draw against Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has offered his insights on how the Premier League title race may unfold following the Reds' 1-1 draw with Manchester City.



The two teams had a prime opportunity to overtake Arsenal at the top of the table during their clash at Anfield. However, both sides failed to capitalize on this chance, resulting in a shared outcome.



John Stones opened the scoring for City in the 23rd minute, with Alex Mac Allister equalizing for Liverpool shortly after the break. As per ESPN, Arsenal currently lead the standings with 64 points, level with second-placed Liverpool.



Manchester City, on the other hand, slipped to third place with 63 points after the draw. Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, has now given his prediction on how the title race will unfold, suggesting that it will be a closely contested battle until the end.



"The Premier League is fantastic. Both teams should be proud of how they performed, obviously I wanted Liverpool to win it at the end but what these two managers have given us over the last seven, eight years has been outstanding," he said.



“It looks like it’s going to go to the wire alongside Arsenal now," he added.



Arsenal aims to solidify their position at the top as they face City in their upcoming EPL match set for the end of March. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hosting Brighton at Anfield.



