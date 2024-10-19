Jamie Leweling explains loyalty to Germany after rejected Ghana call-up

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

German winger Jamie Leweling has publicly stated his choice to play for Germany, emphasizing his identity and upbringing as the main factors for declining a previous invitation from Ghana.



With a German mother and a Ghanaian father, Leweling had the option to represent either country but decided to don the jersey of Die Mannschaft.



He made his first appearance for the German national team on October 14, 2024, netting the sole goal in a 1-0 UEFA Nations League win against the Netherlands.