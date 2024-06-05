Jannik Sinner assured of rise to World No. 1

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: atptour.com

Jannik Sinner will reach No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings on June 10, becoming the first Italian and 29th player ever to top men's tennis.



Starting 2024 as World No. 4, Sinner's ascent includes his first major title at the Australian Open, an ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami, and semi-final runs at Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo.



His rise is also marked by a 14-3 record against Top 10 opponents and six titles since August, including Masters 1000 victories and his maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne.



Sinner succeeds Novak Djokovic, joining only five other active players to achieve this rank.