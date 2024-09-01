Japanese-Ghanaian goalkeeper Zion Suzuki sent off in Parma’s defeat to Napoli

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Zion Suzuki, the Japanese-Ghanaian goalkeeper, was shown a red card during Parma's 2-1 defeat to Napoli on Saturday evening at the Maradona Stadium in a Serie A match on the third matchday.



The 22-year-old received his dismissal in the 75th minute due to a reckless tackle on David Neres, resulting in a direct red card. Suzuki joined Parma this summer from St.



Truiden, a club in the Belgian Pro League. After securing a victory against Milan the previous week, Parma seemed poised for another unexpected triumph of the season, having taken the lead with a penalty converted by Ange-Yoan Bonny in the 19th minute.