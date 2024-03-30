Jeffrey Schlupp returns from injury ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oliver Glasner, the manager of Crystal Palace, has officially announced the return of Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp following his recovery from injury.



The versatile player is expected to participate in Palace's upcoming English Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 30 at 15:00 GMT.



During a pregame interview, Glasner expressed his optimism regarding Schlupp's return and emphasized the significance of having him back in contention after a period of absence due to injury.



During the three-week break from competitive fixtures, Palace utilized the time to regroup and prepare for their upcoming challenges. Despite the lack of official matches during the international break, Palace engaged in a friendly encounter against Bodo Glimt, where they secured a 1-0 victory.



This friendly match served as an opportunity for Schlupp to make his return to the squad after being sidelined for several weeks due to injury. Glasner highlighted the importance of having Schlupp back in the mix.



"Jeffrey Schlupp has recovered from his injury. This is our first game after many weeks, and the group is growing in size, providing us with more options. The fit players tomorrow are crucial for winning the game at Nottingham."