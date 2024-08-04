You are here: HomeSports2024 08 04Article 1966664

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jeffrey Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace in third straight pre-season game

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jeffrey Schlupp Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp maintained his remarkable preseason performance by scoring in Crystal Palace FC's 3-1 triumph over West Ham United FC early Sunday morning at the Raymond James Stadium.

Tyrick Mitchell initiated the scoring just one minute into the match, giving Crystal Palace an early advantage. However, West Ham quickly levelled the score.

In the 21st

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment