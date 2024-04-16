Jehovah's Witnesses Ghana celebrates Bible translation with exhibition at National Museum

Religion of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jehovah's Witnesses Ghana has inaugurated a temporary exhibition center at the National Museum in Accra, highlighting its contribution to literacy through Bible education and translation in the country.



Organized in collaboration with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) and led by the Public Information Department (PID) of JW, the exhibition is set to run for two months.



Themed "Non-profit Temporary Exhibition: Promoting Literacy and Bible Education in the Native Languages of Ghana," the event commenced on Thursday, April 11, and will conclude on June 11 this year.



The exhibition features materials in 12 Ghanaian languages, focusing on subjects that positively impact the moral, mental, and spiritual well-being of the community.



According to Graphic Online, visitors to the exhibition center can view pictorial representations of the first original Bible translations and learn about key personalities involved in these translations. Additionally, there are visual presentations of sign language translations for individuals with hearing disabilities.



Daniel Ashai Adashie, Head of the PID of JW, explained that the exhibition aims to showcase the history of translating Bible-based material into native languages like Ewe, Ga, Twi, Frafra, Fante, Dagbani, and Nzema.



This initiative is part of the global voluntary work of Jehovah's Witnesses, with materials presented in text, audio, and video formats, including hard and electronic copies.



Dr. Mahmoud Malik Saako, Assistant Director of the GMMB, praised the exhibition for its efforts in preserving Ghanaian culture. He expressed confidence that the event would attract visitors to the museum, offering them an opportunity to learn about the origins of written local languages.



Dr. Saako also highlighted the importance of preserving Ghana's rich history and culture for future generations.