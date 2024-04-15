Jeremie Frimpong celebrates Bundesliga triumph with Leverkusen fans

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jeremie Frimpong, the Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, was overwhelmed by the fans of Bayer Leverkusen as they hailed him as one of the heroes in the club's historic first-ever German Bundesliga title victory.



The match took place on Sunday evening at the Bay Arena, where Bayer Leverkusen secured an impressive 5-0 win against Werder Bremen, surpassing the giants Bayern Munich.



The Champions took the lead at halftime with a goal from Victor Boniface, followed by an equalizer from Granit Xhaka in the 60th minute, making it 2-0.



However, it was the sensational hat-trick from the talented attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz that propelled Bayer Leverkusen to a resounding 5-0 victory, securing the league title with five games remaining.



Although Jeremie Frimpong did not start the game against Werder Bremen, he was brought on in the second half to replace Nathan Tella.



In a display of gratitude, the fans of Bayer Leverkusen carried Jeremie Frimpong and serenaded him with songs to commemorate the triumph of winning the title.



