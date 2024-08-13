Jeremie Frimpong likely to stay at Bayer Leverkusen as transfer talks cool

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Jeremie Frimpong, the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, is likely to continue his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen for the forthcoming season.



As reported by Sky Sports, the German club is growing increasingly optimistic about retaining the versatile defender, despite earlier indications that he was exploring opportunities elsewhere.



Not long ago, discussions were reportedly underway between Frimpong and various interested



clubs, which fueled speculation regarding his future.



However, the situation has since stabilized, with no new negotiations occurring. Although several teams maintain an interest in the former Manchester City player, no official offers have been made.



With the transfer window set to close on August 30, the final outcome regarding Frimpong's status remains uncertain. Nevertheless, current indications suggest that the 22-year-old will remain with Bayer Leverkusen. He is anticipated to participate in the team's Super Cup match against VfB Stuttgart on August 17th.