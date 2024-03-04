Jeremie Frimpong scores as Leverkusen triumphs 2-0 over Koln

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong continues his stellar form, contributing to Bayer Leverkusen's 2-0 victory against FC Koln in a German Bundesliga showdown.



Frimpong, a standout performer for his team, showcased his goal-scoring prowess once again, adding to his tally in the ongoing campaign.



The dynamic right-back opened the scoring in the 38th minute, setting the tone for Leverkusen's win.



Alejandro Grimaldo sealed the victory with a goal in the 73rd minute. Frimpong's impressive statistics now stand at seven goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this season, highlighting his significant impact on Leverkusen's success.