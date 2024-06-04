You are here: HomeSports2024 06 04Article 1946045

Jerome Boateng joins LASK

LASK has successfully recruited former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, a 35-year-old German-born Ghanaian, on a two-year contract until 2026.

Boateng's impressive career spans clubs like Hertha BSC, Hamburger SV, Manchester City, and a decade at FC Bayern Munich, where he played 363 matches, including 85 in the Champions League.

Additionally, he had stints at Olympique Lyon and Salernitana in Serie A.

Dr Siegmund Gruber, CEO of LASK, expressed his delight at signing Boateng, calling him an exceptional player and model athlete sought after internationally.

