Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Jerome Opoku leaves Black Stars camp after aggravating injury from Baba Yara pitch

Istanbul Basaksehir defender Jerome Opoku has been released from the Black Stars camp after aggravating an injury during training on the Baba Yara pitch.

Opoku will return to Turkey for further assessments and recovery, missing the upcoming match against Niger in Morocco.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed that the injury, located in his left gluteal muscles, worsened due to the pitch conditions.

Opoku is the second player to miss the game, following Joseph Paintsil's absence due to passport issues.

The Black Stars will aim to bounce back from their defeat against Angola.

