Jerome Opoku ranks as one of top defenders in Turkey

Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jerome Opoku, the 25-year-old centre-back from Ghana playing for Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir FK, has been identified as one of the top three performing defenders in the Turkish Super Lig by the comparative statistics agency Comparisonator.



Opoku has surpassed his compatriots Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey in terms of defensive contributions this season.



In 26 league appearances, he has showcased his versatility by scoring four crucial goals and providing two assists, aiding his team in securing a place in the upcoming Europa League competition.



Opoku's exceptional performance in recent international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda has further solidified his potential as a valuable asset for the Ghana national team.



As Ghana prepares for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2026 Qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, fans are eager to see if coach Otto Addo will include Opoku in the squad for these important matches.



Despite having only three caps for the national team, Opoku managed to score his first senior international goal earlier this year against Uganda.