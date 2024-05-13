Jerome Opoku secures Europe qualification with Istanbul Basaksehir

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku expressed his delight after helping Istanbul Basaksehir secure qualification for European competition next season.



With just two games left in the Turkish season, Istanbul Basaksehir has the opportunity to compete in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, depending on their final position.



Currently sitting in fourth place, three points behind third-place Trabzonspor, Istanbul Basaksehir could qualify for the Europa League if they manage to surpass the former champions by the end of the campaign.



Opoku, who recently joined the Turkish club from Portuguese side Arouca, has now achieved back-to-back qualifications for European football.



In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment and highlighted the hard work that has paid off. Istanbul Basaksehir secured their place in Europe after a 1-0 victory over Sivasspor on Sunday.



The club also confirmed their participation in European competitions and stated that their specific participation in either the UEFA Europe or Conference League will be determined by the results of their remaining matches. Opoku has been a key player for the club, making 26 appearances, scoring four goals, and providing an assist throughout the ongoing campaign.





