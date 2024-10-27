Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's assist propels Sheffield United to 2-0 victory over Stoke City

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sheffield United achieved a 2-0 victory against Stoke City at Bramall Lane, highlighted by an impressive performance from English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.



Starting the match and playing until the 64th minute, Rak-Sakyi assisted Tyrese Campbell’s goal in the 50th minute, which came from a precise left-footed shot from the center of the box.



This goal followed Kieffer



Read full articleMoore's opener in the 14th minute, where he scored with a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner after receiving a pass from Alfie Gilchrist during a set-piece.



Sheffield United controlled the game with 59% possession and registered 19 shots, consistently pressuring Stoke’s defense.



This victory enhances Sheffield's head-to-head record against Stoke to four wins, reinforcing their strong form in the Championship.



Rak-Sakyi has now participated in 11 league matches this season, contributing two goals and one assist. Sheffield United will look to continue their success against Blackburn Rovers on November 2nd.