Jesus Navas revealed to be suffering with chronic hip injury as retirement edges closer

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Jesus Navas is undeniably a legend at Sevilla. With the exception of a four-year stint at Manchester City, the 38-year-old defender has dedicated nearly his entire career to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.



He further solidified his status on Saturday by scoring the decisive goal in Los Nervionenses’ 1-0 win over Getafe, marking their first victory of the 2024-25 season.



This year will be Navas’ last as a player, as he signed his final contract at the end of the previous season and plans to retire in December.



A significant factor in this decision is likely his ongoing struggle with a chronic hip injury, as reported by Marca.