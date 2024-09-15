You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981754

Jesus Navas revealed to be suffering with chronic hip injury as retirement edges closer

Jesus Navas is undeniably a legend at Sevilla. With the exception of a four-year stint at Manchester City, the 38-year-old defender has dedicated nearly his entire career to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

He further solidified his status on Saturday by scoring the decisive goal in Los Nervionenses’ 1-0 win over Getafe, marking their first victory of the 2024-25 season.

This year will be Navas’ last as a player, as he signed his final contract at the end of the previous season and plans to retire in December.

A significant factor in this decision is likely his ongoing struggle with a chronic hip injury, as reported by Marca.

