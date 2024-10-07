Jesus Navas seals final Sevilla derby win as La Real hold Atletico Madrid

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sunday's La Liga matches saw a mix of penalty drama, with three missed and one successful conversion, as Girona narrowly defeated Athletic Club.



Sevilla triumphed over Real Betis in a derby, thanks to Jesus Navas, while Atletico Madrid settled for a draw against Real Sociedad after a late equalizer.



Athletic Club's winger redeemed himself after missing



Read full articlea penalty by scoring just before halftime, leveling the score after Yaser Asprilla's impressive goal. The second half was marked by chaotic penalty situations, with the visitors changing their penalty takers. Inaki Williams' attempt was saved, leading to a retake, but Ander Herrera's shot was also denied by Paulo Gazzaniga.



Gazzaniga's heroics kept Girona competitive until Aitor Paredes received a red card, allowing substitute Cristhian Stuani to convert a penalty decisively. In another match, Dodi Lukebakio's composed penalty secured a derby win for his team, while Tanguy Nianzou was sent off during stoppage time. Atletico Madrid's match ended in a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, as they were unable to secure a victory in San Sebastian.



