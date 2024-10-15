Jets slump to third successive loss against Bills

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

The Buffalo Bills inflicted more pain on the New York Jets with a 23-20 win at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



This match marked the Jets' first game following the firing of head coach Robert Saleh, but interim coach Jeff Ulbrich struggled to bring stability to the team.



Buffalo's quarterback, Josh Allen, contributed significantly with two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, leading his team to victory after experiencing two consecutive losses. Allen remarked to ESPN, "We found a way to win.



We got sloppy in the second half; we need to score more points, but it was a team victory."