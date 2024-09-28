Jimenez's 50th league goal helps Fulham beat Forest

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: BBC

Raul Jimenez netted his 50th goal in the Premier League by converting a precise penalty, contributing to Fulham's strong start to the season with a win against Nottingham Forest.



The penalty was awarded shortly after the second half began, following a recommendation from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for referee John Brooks to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.



Initially, Brooks had overlooked the foul, but upon reviewing the footage, he saw that Forest defender Murillo had made contact with Andreas Pereira's calf, leading to Jimenez confidently scoring from the penalty spot.