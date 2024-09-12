Joan Laporta managerial alternative at Barcelona agrees fresh contract at current club

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is pleased with German manager Hansi Flick, who has achieved a perfect start in his tenure. However, it is well-known that he was among several candidates evaluated for the position, with concerns about his ability to adapt his success in Germany to La Liga.



President Laporta had initially hoped to secure Jurgen Klopp, but he has since declared his retirement. Other German coaches like Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann were also considered, along with Rafael Marquez, who was coaching Barca Atletic at the time.



Additionally, Mikel Arteta, the coach of Arsenal, was rumored to be a potential target for Barcelona even before Xavi Hernandez announced his departure last January.