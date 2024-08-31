Joao Pedro scored his first away Premier League goal for Brighton since December 2023

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: BBC

A goal in the second half by Joao Pedro enabled Brighton to equalize after Arsenal had experienced the dismissal of Declan Rice in a thrilling match held in north London.



The Gunners appeared poised to maintain their flawless start to the season when Bukayo Saka assisted Kai Havertz, who skillfully lobbed the ball over Bart Verbruggen, securing the opening goal in the 38th minute.



However, the dynamics of the match shifted dramatically following Declan Rice's expulsion for a second yellow card in the 49th minute, which was issued for delaying a free-kick taken by Joel Veltman. Additionally, the Seagulls' defender might consider himself fortunate for not receiving a card during the incident.