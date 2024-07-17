You are here: HomeSports2024 07 17Article 1961000

Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, dies at age 69

Joe Bryant and his son Kobe Bryant pose for a photo in 2002 [GettyImages] Joe Bryant and his son Kobe Bryant pose for a photo in 2002 [GettyImages]

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, father of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has passed away at age 69, as announced by La Salle University.

Joe, who played eight NBA seasons and was a La Salle basketball standout from 1973-75, suffered a massive stroke. He had a complex relationship with Kobe, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa Bryant shared condolences on Instagram, recalling Joe's kindness. Joe Bryant was a 1975 NBA draft pick and enjoyed a successful international coaching career.

His influence helped shape Kobe’s love for basketball during their time in Italy.

