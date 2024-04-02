Joel Fameyeh scores in Baltika's win against FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh showcased his skills and talent for Baltika during an exciting Russian Premier League match against FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.



Fameyeh made a significant impact on the game by scoring the first goal, giving Baltika a 1-0 lead just before halftime. His goal, which was a display of skill and accuracy, set the tone for Baltika's performance.



The excitement continued as Vitaly Lisakovich extended Baltika's lead with another goal, securing a 2-0 win for the home team.



This victory highlighted the team's cohesion and offensive capabilities, with Fameyeh's contribution playing a crucial role in securing the three points.



This goal was Fameyeh's first of the 2023/24 Russian Premier League season for Baltika, showcasing his increasing influence since joining the club from Rubin Kazan.



The 26-year-old forward, who arrived on loan from Rubin Kazan earlier in the year, has been instrumental in Baltika's season so far.