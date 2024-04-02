You are here: HomeSports2024 04 02Article 1927541

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joel Fameyeh scores in Baltika's win against FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joel Fameyeh Joel Fameyeh

Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh showcased his skills and talent for Baltika during an exciting Russian Premier League match against FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.

Fameyeh made a significant impact on the game by scoring the first goal, giving Baltika a 1-0 lead just before halftime. His goal, which was a display of skill and accuracy, set the tone for Baltika's performance.

The excitement continued as Vitaly Lisakovich extended Baltika's lead with another goal, securing a 2-0 win for the home team.

This victory highlighted the team's cohesion and offensive capabilities, with Fameyeh's contribution playing a crucial role in securing the three points.

This goal was Fameyeh's first of the 2023/24 Russian Premier League season for Baltika, showcasing his increasing influence since joining the club from Rubin Kazan.

The 26-year-old forward, who arrived on loan from Rubin Kazan earlier in the year, has been instrumental in Baltika's season so far.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment