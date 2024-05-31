John Antwi, Emmanuel Keyekeh deserved a place in Otto Addo’s Black Stars squad – Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu expressed his disappointment in the lack of opportunities given to local players in Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Badu specifically mentioned Dreams FC striker John Antwi and Samartex FC midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh as deserving players who have performed well in the Ghana Premier League.



Badu highlighted Antwi's experience playing in Africa, including Egypt, and his impressive goal-scoring record for Dreams FC.



He believed that Antwi would have been a strong candidate for the striking position in the team, especially with Inaki's absence due to injury.