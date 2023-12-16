John Laryea makes huge career move with Managerial agreement with Peter Kahn

Boxing News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: boxingscene.com

Peter Kahn, President of Fight Game Advisors, has signed undefeated featherweight prospect John Laryea, (12-0-1, 10 KOs), from the boxing-rich country of Ghana.



Ranked #15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the 23-year-old Laryea has already claimed victory in four bouts scheduled for twelve rounds. Most recently he defended the WBO African Featherweight Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Gabriel Odoi Laryea (no relation) on October 7 at the famed Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.



Additional recent victories for the hard-hitting Laryea include Solomon Martey (TKO-6), George Krampah (KO-2) and Sebastianus Natanael (TKO-4).



Stated Peter Kahn, “As I have said many times before, Ghana has such a rich boxing history not only in Africa, but in the entire world. I am very excited to be working with John Laryea and his team to guide John to the next level towards becoming a world champion.”



With respect to the announcement, Laryea said, “This news hit me so good and I can’t stop thinking about the day my coach and manager told me about the good news. I am very grateful to my manager Samuel Anim Addo and my coach Carl Lokko for changing my life as a professional boxer. It’s time for me to work harder so that I can become a world champion for Ghana.



“I am looking forward to working with my team and Peter Kahn as I prepare to fight on the biggest stages in boxing. Still God is my Strength!”



Kahn has experience working with fighters from Ghana including the organizing of Emmanuel Tagoe’s fight with Ryan Garcia on April 9, 2022.