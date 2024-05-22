John Mahama donates GHC 100,000 to Real Tamale United

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated his steadfast support for Real Tamale United (RTU) by presenting a donation of 100,000 Ghana cedis to the club.



This act of generosity came after a meeting that took place in Accra on Wednesday between Mahama and the club's management team.



During the meeting, the management provided Mahama with an update on the club's current situation and their endeavors to revive RTU to its former glory.



Mahama, who also serves as the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his satisfaction at the visit and reminisced about his previous collaborations with the management to enhance the prospects of the Northern Blues.



The club's Public Relations Officer disclosed that Mahama assured his unwavering support to the current management as they strive to reorganize RTU and ensure its sustainability and competitiveness in Ghanaian football.



Subsequently, Mahama made a significant donation of 100,000 cedis to the club. In response, RTU's CEO Zakaria Safianu conveyed his appreciation to Mahama for the generous contribution, highlighting its vital role in enabling the club to fulfill its outstanding matches.



RTU has been grappling with notable financial difficulties, with players refusing to attend training sessions due to unpaid wages and coaches voicing concerns about delayed payments from the previous season.



The donation from the former president is anticipated to alleviate some of these financial pressures.



Presently, RTU occupies the bottom spot in the Ghana Premier League standings with 28 points from 29 matches, including a game yet to be played.