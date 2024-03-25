John Mahama promises $50 million growth fund for Fintech sector

Finance & Banking of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to establish a $50 million Growth Fund dedicated to the thriving financial technology industry if elected president in the upcoming December election.



He envisions this fund to be managed by a separate body comprising eminent individuals who uphold standards of transparency, fairness, equal opportunities, and meritocracy.



Mahama's government aims to foster innovation hubs through collaborations between the public and private sectors to leverage technology in addressing Ghana's development challenges.



Speaking at a special engagement with members of the fintech and technology ecosystem in Accra, Mahama emphasized the importance of nurturing fintech innovators into technology entrepreneurs. His administration plans to support these innovators in building businesses, attracting investments, and creating job opportunities.



Furthermore, Mahama intends to enhance the regulatory environment to encourage active participation and healthy competition among diverse players within the fintech ecosystem.



He acknowledges the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in navigating the fintech operational landscape and pledges to address them by promoting diversity, competition, and ease of access to funding and resources.



Mahama also highlights the significance of data access in promoting digital innovations and commits to establishing a regulatory framework that facilitates data sharing while safeguarding privacy.



Additionally, he promises to prioritize bridging the gender gap in financial inclusion, managing infrastructure and software as services to improve financial technology, and restoring licenses to banks unjustifiably shut down in 2019.



Martin Kwame Awagah, President of the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, acknowledges the industry's potential in transforming financial service delivery in Ghana and stresses the importance of a supportive ecosystem that provides startups with access to financing, mentorship, and networking opportunities.