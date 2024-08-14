John Mahama promises to abolish 10% tax on sports betting

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has vowed to abolish the 10% withholding tax on sports betting and lottery winnings if he wins the 2024 election.



This tax, introduced by the ruling NPP in August 2023 to boost revenue, has faced strong opposition, particularly from the youth.



Despite generating GH¢15 million in its first month, the tax remains controversial. Mahama criticized the current administration’s tax policies, pledging to find alternative revenue sources.



His promise could sway voters discontented with current economic measures, adding a significant angle to the electoral debate.