John Paintsil deserves Black Stars assistant coach appointment - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has expressed his support for the selection of John Paintsil as an assistant coach for the Black Stars.



Ghana coach Otto Addo appointed Joseph Laumann, John Paintsil, and Fatau Dauda as assistant coaches in March, following the sacking of Chris Hughton and his backroom staff after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



While some Ghanaians have backed the decision, others have raised concerns about Paintsil's readiness for the role.



Nevertheless, Gyan has emphasized that Paintsil is well-suited for the position, highlighting his significant contributions to the national team.



Gyan pointed out that Paintsil made sacrifices for the team and pursued coaching opportunities in South Africa after retiring, gaining valuable experience. Given his dedication to coaching post-retirement, Gyan fully supports Paintsil's appointment as an assistant coach, underscoring his coaching journey.