John Paintsil hosts successful Bui Power Authority Talent Development Project in Savannah Region

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana Black Stars Assistant Coach John Paintsil has wrapped up the third edition of his Talent Identification Program in Jama, located in the Savanna Region.



This initiative, organized in partnership with the Bui Power Authority (BPA), focuses on identifying and developing young football talent in the area.



The program, which ended on Sunday, featured participation from several former Black Stars players, such as Malam Yahaya, Isaac Vorsah, Razak Ibrahim, Dan Quaye, Kofi Amponsah, Patrick Villas, and John Paintsil himself.