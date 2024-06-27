You are here: HomeSports2024 06 27Article 1954976

Sports News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jonathan Sowah seals transfer to Young Africans – Report

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jonathan Sowah Jonathan Sowah

Jonathan Sowah, formerly of Medeama SC, has completed a move to Young Africans in Tanzania, as reported by Akoma FM in Kumasi.

This transfer signifies his departure from Al Nasr in Libya, where he had a short stint after joining them earlier this year from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions.

The striker has made a significant

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment