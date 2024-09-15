Jones to defend title against Miocic in November

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Jon Jones is set to defend his heavyweight championship against former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, scheduled for November 16 in New York.



The matchup was originally planned for last November but was postponed due to a pectoral injury sustained by the 37-year-old Jones.



In the co-main event, Michael Chandler will take on Brazil's Charles Oliveira. Chandler's previous bout against Conor McGregor was also canceled in June due to an injury to McGregor's toe.