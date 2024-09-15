You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981673

Source: Football-espana

Jones to defend title against Miocic in November

Jones is a two-division champion and widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time

Jon Jones is set to defend his heavyweight championship against former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, scheduled for November 16 in New York.

The matchup was originally planned for last November but was postponed due to a pectoral injury sustained by the 37-year-old Jones.

In the co-main event, Michael Chandler will take on Brazil's Charles Oliveira. Chandler's previous bout against Conor McGregor was also canceled in June due to an injury to McGregor's toe.

