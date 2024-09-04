Jordan Ayew and Elisha Owusu arrive to complete Ghana squad for AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Jordan Ayew and Elisha Owusu have arrived at the training camp in preparation for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.



The players from Leicester City and Auxerre joined their teammates on Wednesday in Kumasi as they gear up for these important matches.



They are set to participate in training later that day, leading up to the first qualifier against Angola on



Thursday at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Coach Otto Addo conducted a training session with 22 players in Kumasi on Tuesday, which included West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, who joined the squad late on Monday.